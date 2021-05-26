Cancel
The Hidden New York Marble Cemetery, One of NYC’s Oldest

By Noah Sheidlower
untappedcities.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicture this: A cemetery with underground marble vaults, plaques containing the names of families and vault owners but not the names of burials, and no headstones. Although not what most of us picture when we think of cemeteries, this style was pioneered by one of New York City’s oldest cemeteries, New York Marble Cemetery in the East Village. The historic cemetery, which has housed the likes of New York City mayors, famous architects, and groundbreaking doctors, has even been the site over the years for weddings, corporate garden parties, graduations and movies, which have helped pay for landscaping expenses.

untappedcities.com
