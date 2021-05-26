Faster Horses Festival is a go for July in Brooklyn
Changes in Michigan's mass gatherings policies will let the Faster Horses Festival run as planned in July. The state's largest country music festival, postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, will take place July 16-18 at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Jason Aldean, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett will headline, with an lineup that also includes hitmakers Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Jon Pardi and others.www.themorningsun.com