What to watch today: Dow set to bounce after breaking three-day winning streak

By Matthew J. Belvedere, @Matt_Belvedere, Peter Schacknow, @peterschack
CNBC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures rose Wednesday after the Dow broke a three-day winning streak. The 30-stock average on Tuesday closed down 81 points, or 0.2%, as the market struggled for direction ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend. It was up more than 100 points at session highs. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, both higher intraday, also ended modestly lower. (CNBC)

www.cnbc.com
StocksDaily Herald

What Stocks To Buy Today? 4 Tech Stocks To Watch This Week

In today’s stock market, investing in tech stocks may not be the toughest task, provided you know what you’re investing into. The industry ranges from tech giants such as Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to emerging tech companies such as UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH). So, as long as you do your research and know what the company has to offer, you will likely benefit in the long term. After all, most would agree that technology will be key in defining our future.
StocksInvestorPlace

What Will the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Watch.

Good morning and welcome to the stock market today! Lorde released her first single in several years, scientists have embraced a new ocean and Crocs (NYSE:CROX) has debuted… controversial… new stilettos. As you listen to Solar Power on loop and cross your fingers for a full-length album, what else will the stock market do today?
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Slips As These 2 Key Stocks Weigh; Nasdaq Aims For Big Weekly Gain

Stocks were mixed midday Friday, as the Nasdaq edged higher but Caterpillar and Johnson & Johnson pressured the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones industrials dipped 0.2%, the S&P 500 was slightly lower and the Nasdaq was up 0.1% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, up 0.6%. Volume was lower on both exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
StocksCNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. S&P 500 looks to add to Thursday's record close. U.S. stock futures rose Friday, one day after the S&P 500 logged its 27th record close of 2021 but its first since May 7. Shaking off a red-hot inflation report, the Dow also rose Thursday, breaking a three-session losing streak and finishing less than 1% from last month's record close. The Nasdaq's gain Thursday brought the tech-heavy index within 1% of its last record close in late April.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

IM Cannabis stock rallies toward an 8-day win streak after bullish analyst call

The U.S.-listed shares of IM Cannabis Corp. rallied 3.2% in afternoon trading Thursday, putting them on track for an eighth straight gain, after a bullish call from Alliance Global Partners analyst Aaron Grey, saying the Israel-based cannabis company is an "international play" on legal cannabis. The stock, on track to close at a five-week high, has run up 36.86% during its win streak. Grey initiated coverage of the company with at buy rating and stock price target of $10, which is about 66% above current levels. He said he believes IM Cannabis is "particularly well positioned" to benefit from the growing Israeli medical cannabis market. "Additionally, we look for [IM Cannabis] to grow its business in the German medical market, with recent acquisitions positioning it in Canada's premium segment (and allowing for exports, in time)." The stock is rallying despite broad weakness in the cannabis sector, as the Cannabis ETF dropped 1.7% with 26 of 32 equity components losing ground. Year to date, IM Cannabis shares have slumped 22.9% while the Cannabis ETF has soared 42.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 13.0%.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Up 130 Points As Stock Market Rallies; S&P 500 Aims For New Closing High

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was gaining traction midday Thursday, after giving up the bulk of an early 300-point gain. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced 0.5% each, while the Dow Jones industrials added 0.4% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000, down 0.7%, lagged. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.06%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Healthcare , Technology and Consumer Services sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.06%, while the S&P 500 index added 0.47%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 0.78%.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies, Futures Climb After CPI, Jobless Data; Cleveland Cliffs Bolts Higher; ServiceNow A Conviction Buy

Stocks bolted higher Thursday, as bond yields flattened and despite slightly hotter-than-expected weekly jobless claims and consumer price inflation data. F5 Networks, Oxford Industries, Marathon Oil and ServiceNow stepped out to early leads. Bitcoin prices rebounded. And Boeing rallied high on the Dow Jones today, on another potential large order of 737 Max jets.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Should Investors Buy Marqeta IPO Stock or Stay Away?

On Jun. 9, Marqeta (MQ) had a successful debut on the stock market. On its first day of trading on the Nasdaq, Marqeta stock climbed by double-digits. The company plans to raise roughly $1.2 billion in the offering. What’s the forecast for MQ stock in 2021? Will the stock rise more after the IPO?
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Trade Higher After Hot Inflation Report and GameStop Sinks

Stocks rose Thursday and the S&P 500 set an all-time high as Wall Street shook off data that showed that U.S. consumer prices in May rose more than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 106 points, or 0.31%, to 34,553, the S&P 500 was up 0.41% and the Nasdaq gained 0.51%. Stocks had traded much higher earlier in the session.