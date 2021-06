Knives Out 2 has added to its already impressive cast. According to Deadline, Jessica Henwick will be joining the line-up of the Knives Out sequel. The actor is probably best known for her role as Colleen Wing in Marvel's Iron Fist series on Netflix, appearing as a Resistance pilot in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and as Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones. She will also have a leading role in The Matrix 4 and will appear in the Russo brothers' Netflix thriller The Gray Man, which also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas.