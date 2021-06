EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in western Wisconsin is about the same as it was one week ago. According to data from GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Eau Claire area is $2.87 per gallon as of May 16, down slightly from $2.89 per gallon on May 9, a decrease of two cents per gallon. In the La Crosse area, gas prices are up one cent per gallon, from $2.86 a week ago to $2.87 on May 16.