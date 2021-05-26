Nordson (NDSN) PT Raised to $260 After Earnings but Jefferies Sees More Upside to Come

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.09.