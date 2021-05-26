Cancel
Nordson (NDSN) PT Raised to $260 After Earnings but Jefferies Sees More Upside to Come

StreetInsider.com
 29 days ago

Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky raised the price target on Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) to $260.00 (from $240.00) on the belief that ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anterix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Estimates Raised Ahead of Earnings - Jefferies

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink reiterated a Buy rating and $105.00 price target on Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) ahead of expected solid Q1 results while raising Q2 growth above consensus. The analyst's data tracking, vendor checks, and tracked channel patterns indicate upside.
StocksStreetInsider.com

CyrusOne (CONE) PT Lowered to $83 at Jefferies After Analyst Day Guidance Cut

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen lowered the price target on CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) to $83.00 (from $84.00) noting that earnings growth ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stockstickerreport.com

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Invests $36.25 Million in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,000. Other hedge funds...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Oracle (ORCL) PT Raised to $80 but Jefferies Retains Hold Rating After Earnings

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to $80.00 (from $75.00) after the company delivered encouraging revenue results as it lapped an easy comp and benefitted from seasonal F4Q strength. Apps grew +7% y/y cc in F4Q while infrastructure grew +2% amid ongoing AWS/Azure/Google Cloud competition.
StocksStreetInsider.com

RadNet (RDNT) 4 Prong PT Increase to $39 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut raised the price target on RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) to $39.00 (from $28.00) to reflect conservative views ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Upgraded to 'Buy' at Jefferies, Analyst Sees Significant Growth Opportunity in Coming Years

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz upgraded Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) to "Buy" from "Hold" as he is confident investors could see "significant growth as a multiple-years-long buildup of content comes to fruition over the next 3-5 years."
StocksStreetInsider.com

Prothena Corp (PRTA) PT Raised to $50 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay raised the price target on Prothena Corp (NASDAQ: PRTA) to $50.00 (from $28.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Masco (MAS) PT Lowered to $66 as Jefferies Sees Signs of Slowing Growth

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Philip Ng lowered the price target on Masco (NYSE: MAS) to $66.00 (from $71.00) after recent comments from SHW, HD, LOW and SMG, we are seeing signs that growth in DIY is slowing, with May seeing a more modest sequential uplift after a strong start to the year and lapping tough comps.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Pentair (PNR) PT Raised to $71 at RBC Capital After Positively Preannouncing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray raised the price target on Pentair (NYSE: PNR) to $71.00 (from $70.00) after management positively preannounced 2Q21 and increased 2021 EPS 5% above consensus in conjunction with the company's analyst day.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Vertex (VRTX) PT Lowered to $225 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee lowered the price target on Vertex (NASDAQ: VRTX) to $225.00 (from $280.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

The Lovesac Co. (LOVE) PT Raised to $100 at Roth Capital After Earnings

Roth Capital analyst Matt Koranda raised the price target on The Lovesac Co. (NASDAQ: LOVE) to $100.00 (from $95.00) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) EBITDA Blows Out Expectations, PT Raised to $41 at Jefferies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Randal Konik raised the price target on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR) to $41.00 (from $40.00) after owned sports revenues increased more than 20% with EBITDA up greater than 40%. Revenues were in line but EBITDA came in ~30% above expectations as expenses were lower, illustrating the highly profitable model as the network effect of the platform yields scale and expense leverage.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Marvell (MRVL) PT Raised to $58 at Jefferies

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised the price target on Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) to $58.00 (from $55.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "MRVL beat and raised on...
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR): Why Analyst’s Bullish On The Stock:

The Technology stock closed with direction of ↓ of its last trading at $24.42 while performing a change of -0.41% Loss on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Stockstickerreport.com

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $48.00

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.09.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $14,638,500.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total value of $14,638,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Targa Resources (TRGP) PT Raised to $53 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Selman Akyol raised the price target on Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) to $53.00 (from $47.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.