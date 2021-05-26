LEE BRICE, CHASE RICE TO PARTICIPATE IN FOLDS OF HONOR GOLF TOURNAMENT

Henry County High School junior runner Dinah Winders qualified for the at the Division 1 Large School State Track and Field championships at two distances during a sectional meet held Thursday at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood. Winders placed fourth in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races, which earned her a berth in the state meet at both distances on May 27 in Murfreesboro. At the sectional, Winders’ time at 1,600-meters was 5 minutes, 10.89 seconds. She ran the 3,200-meter race in 11:20.81. Her father is HCHS track coach Lance Winders. He said the last two meets had been about Dinah scouting the competition and know what she needed to do to qualify for the state meet. She also had qualified for the 800-meter race at the sectional, but chose to concentrate on the other two distances. She may decided to only run in one of the races at the state meet to conserve energy for a better finish. “Dinah sat back in a tight pack with the leaders until the end of the sixteen hundred race when the twop two raced it out ouver the final lap. Dinah was content to coach in and save it for the thirty-two hundred race,” said Lance Winders. He said she was running around sixth-place for most of the 3,200-meter race before a final kick in the final 300-meters gave her a seven-second finish better than the fifthplace runner and clinched the state berth.