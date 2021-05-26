Cancel
Brentwood, TN

LEE BRICE, CHASE RICE TO PARTICIPATE IN FOLDS OF HONOR GOLF TOURNAMENT

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Brice, Tyler Farr, Jamey Johnson, Chase Rice, Randy Houser, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Michael Ray will all take part in the inaugural annual golf tournament hosted by Folds of Honor Tennessee. Sounds Like Nashville reports the event will take place on Monday, June 21st at the Governors Club in Brentwood, Tennessee. Registration is now open at fohevents.org.

