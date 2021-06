I always shy away from calling myself a coffee snob but that’s only because I don’t have enough hair for a man-bun and leather aprons just aren’t my style. I do, however, put a lot of time and effort into making the perfect mug of bean water every morning. For the three years that my wife and I lived in our van, I would wake up and make hand-pump espresso for each of us on a daily basis. That’s 1,095 delicious espressos. Even with our limited space, we traveled with a burr grinder, manual espresso maker, french press, pour-over, and an Aeropress. It wasn’t until just now that I realized that I might have a problem… But I digress.