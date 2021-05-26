NXT: All the Matches Confirmed for Next Week (June 1)

Last night's NXT was one to remember, as it featured the much-anticipated rematch between Karrion Kross and Finn Balor for the NXT Championship as well as numerous developments and seeds for future storylines. It also set up next week's episode in two major ways, and so far the June 1st episode is looking pretty interesting. So far we've only got two official matches, but there are a number of clues to follow as to what other matches will join them on the card, though we did get our first match confirmed for NXT In Your House as well, so let's get to it.