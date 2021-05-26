BMW M4 Competition Convertible, Cupra Born EV, Porsche Taycan Vs Audi E-Tron And Model S, Bentley Bentayga S: Your Morning Brief

Welcome back to another installment of EV Morning! You know the routine now…grab yourself a cup of tea or coffee and settle in for the news. We’ve mixed it up today as always. We’re taking a peek at Porsche’s testing on the Macan. We welcome news that price parity for EVs is coming in 2026. One of the biggest launches of this year was the IONIQ 5, and now we have the UK prices. We’re also jumping on 2 wheels as Harley-Davidson announces that the LiveWire has its very own sub-brand now.