BMW M4 Competition Convertible, Cupra Born EV, Porsche Taycan Vs Audi E-Tron And Model S, Bentley Bentayga S: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A Nissan dealer in Virginia wants to boost flagging Titan sales by giving truck buyers a Leaf EV for almost nothing. There’s no monthly payment, just a one-off fee of 99 cents, which sounds like a bargain, but there’s more: the Leaf is eligible for a $7,500 EV tax credit so customers could effectively get ‘paid’ $7,499.01 to take the vehicle.www.carscoops.com