UPDATE: Missing Booneville man located

The Tupelo Police Department said William Jumper was located safe just after 11 a.m. in the Pratts Road area just south of Baldwyn.

original story:

Silver Alert issued for missing Booneville man

TUPELO – Officials are asking for the public’s help to find an elderly Booneville man who was last seen driving in Tupelo Tuesday afternoon.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for William Jumper, 85, of Booneville, who was last seen around 3 p.m. May 25 heading west (toward Memphis) on Interstate 22 from the Veterans Boulevard exit in Tupelo. He was driving a gray four-door Chevrolet pickup. The 2009 Chevy 1500 displays Prentiss County tag PW13810.

Jumper is described as a white male. He is 5' 11" tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt with white squares, khaki pants and glasses. He has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information about Jumper is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or 911.