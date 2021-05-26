Cancel
A Year After Floyd Murder, Black PA Lawmakers Double Down On Push For Police Accountability

By Sam Dunklau
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, PA (WSKG) – State lawmakers and student activists remembered the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by calling for more action on police reform. A group of around 50, including members of the Legislative Black Caucus and students from Philadelphia-area high schools, rallied at the Capitol building. They remembered the man whose death sparked worldwide calls to change how police interact with communities of color and other marginalized groups.

