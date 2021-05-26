Murder charges announced against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell in deaths of her children

ST. ANTHONY, ID (3TV/CBS 5) - Lori Vallow, the former Arizona mother whose two children were found buried in a backyard in Idaho, is now being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and grand theft of deception in the deaths of her children. Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell, who was also charged in the deaths of the children, were also indicted on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of Tammy Daybell, Chad's former wife.