Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Anthony, ID

Murder charges announced against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell in deaths of her children

KMOV
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. ANTHONY, ID (3TV/CBS 5) - Lori Vallow, the former Arizona mother whose two children were found buried in a backyard in Idaho, is now being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and grand theft of deception in the deaths of her children. Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell, who was also charged in the deaths of the children, were also indicted on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of Tammy Daybell, Chad's former wife.

www.kmov.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Saint Anthony, ID
Saint Anthony, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Vallow
Person
Tylee Ryan
Person
Alex Cox
Person
Lori Daybell
Person
Lori Vallow
Person
Chad Daybell
Person
Tammy Daybell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Financial Crimes#Insurance Fraud#Murder Charges#No Criminal Charges#County Police#Justice Charges#Grand Theft#Social Security Survivor#The Parents Siblings#Fbi#First Degree Murder#Deaths#Fremont County#Detectives#Criminal#Madison County#Husband#East Idaho#Kauai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
UEFAABC News

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen awake, stable after collapsing during Euro 2020 match

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen was reported in stable condition after collapsing on field during a Euro 2020 match Saturday, officials said. Eriksen, 29, a midfielder for Denmark's national team, had a medical emergency about 40 minutes into a match against Finland. His teammates surrounded him on the pitch while CPR was performed during a live broadcast.
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
The Hill

Off-duty flight attendant forces Delta flight to divert

An off-duty flight attendant forced a Delta Air Lines flight headed to Atlanta from Los Angeles to divert in Oklahoma after he attempted to access the plane’s intercom system. Oklahoma City Police told CNN that the man was subdued after assaulting two fight attendants, and threatened to “take the plane...
LifestylePosted by
CBS News

TSA screens over 2 million travelers in a single day for first time since March 2020

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2 million air travelers on Friday — the most since March 2020, the travel administration announced on Saturday. "The growing number of travelers demonstrates this country's resilience and the high level of confidence in COVID-19 counter measures, to include ready access to vaccines," TSA Acting Administrator Darby LaJoye said in a statement. "TSA stands ready to provide a safe and secure screening process as part of the overall travel experience."
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden to hold solo press conference following Putin summit

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will hold a solo press conference following his summit in Switzerland with Russian President Vladimir Putin, avoiding what foreign policy experts warned could be a high-risk moment had he chosen to stand side-by-side with Putin while briefing the press. “We expect this meeting to be...
Mental HealthPosted by
CBS News

ER visits for suspected suicide attempts among teen girls rose during pandemic, CDC study says

There was a significant uptick in emergency room visits among teen girls for suspected suicide attempts during the pandemic, according to a study published Friday by the CDC. The study, which relied on data from a survey of emergency departments in 49 states, found that after the first few months of the pandemic, the number of emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts began to rise among teens aged 12 to 17, driven primarily by girls in that age range.