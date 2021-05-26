Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Erdogan dismisses mob head’s claims as ‘plot’ against Turkey

By SUZAN FRASER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said a series of severe allegations made against members of his entourage by a fugitive mafia boss were a plot against Turkey, and vowed to fight criminal gangs.

In a stream of videos posted on social media in recent weeks, convicted mob leader Sedat Peker has made stunning claims against ruling party figures that include alleged corruption, drug trafficking and a murder cover-up — maintaining there were close ties between senior officials and the underworld.

Peker, who is believed to be currently residing in Dubai, has not so far produced documentary evidence to back up his allegations.

His accusations have targeted Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, the son of former prime minister Binali Yildirim, and a convicted former interior minister as well as his son, who is a legislator from Erdogan’s ruling party.

The YouTube videos, which have hit millions of views, have led to opposition calls for Soylu’s resignation and for prosecutors to investigate Peker’s claims.

Breaking his weeks-long silence over the allegations, Erdogan described them as a “devious operation” targeting the country and his rule.

“We will spoil these games, these plots. No one should doubt that we will disrupt this devious operation,” Erdogan said, in an address to members of his ruling party.

“We pursue members of criminal gangs wherever in the world they flee to. We will not leave these criminals alone until we bring them back to our country and hand them over to the judiciary,” he said.

In his latest video released on Sunday, the 49-year-old crime boss who has been in and out of prison in Turkey, claimed that Yildirim’s son, Erkam Yildirim, had traveled to Venezuela to stake out possible narcotics smuggling routes. Binali Yildirim firmly denied the allegation, insisting that his son, who owns a shipping company, had traveled to Caracas on a humanitarian mission to hand out COVID-19 testing kits and masks.

In the video, the crime boss also claimed to have had a close relationship with Interior Minister Soylu, who allegedly provided him with a security detail and warned him about an investigation into his group. Peker also claimed that Soylu had sought his help in a bid to defeat a rival group within the ruling party, which is led by Erdogan’s son-in-law. Soylu has denied the claims in television interviews and has filed a criminal complaint against Peker.

Erdogan said Wednesday he firmly stands by Soylu and Yildirim.

Ahmet Davutoglu, an opposition party leader and former Erdogan ally who had served under him as prime minister from 2014 to 2016, called for a parliamentary investigation into the allegations and questioned the president’s support for Soylu.

“If President Tayyip Erdogan believes in Soylu’s innocence, he should have said this on the first day. Not after 25 days,” Davutoglu said.

Other allegations by Peker have targeted former interior minister Mehmet Agar, and his son Tolga Agar, a lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party. Peker claimed Tolga Agar was involved in the suspicious death of a Kazakh journalism student, Yeldana Kaharman, who had interviewed him and that her death was covered up as suicide following an alleged rape. The legislator rejects the accusation.

In continued allegations against the Agar family, the mob leader said Mehmet Agar was behind a series of political killings in the 1990s. Mehmet Agar had also, Peker claimed, illegally appropriated the marina in the upscale Aegean resort of Yalikavak from an Azerbaijani-Turkish businessman. Agar claimed that he had saved the marina from falling into the hands of crime gangs.

Peker’s revelations have raised concerns over possible continued ties between state officials and illegal gangs. To many, they come has a grim reminder of the 1990s when Turkey was rocked by a scandal that was triggered by a car crash. The road accident in western Turkey killed a police chief and a wanted mafia hitman, and injured a member of Turkey’s parliament — all riding in the same car — and revealed shady links between state actors and the underworld.

Peker is believed to have fled Turkey last year after getting wind of an operation against his group.

It is unclear why the mafia boss — who has supported Erdogan by organizing political rallies in his favor and by making threats against his opponents — has turned against the government.

Peker maintains that he was forced to speak out after his wife and two daughters were allegedly mistreated during a police raid on their home.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sedat Peker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Gangs#Ankara#Political Corruption#Police Corruption#Ap#Turkish#Interior#Kazakh#Azerbaijani#President Tayyip Erdogan#Western Turkey#Political Killings#Ankara#Mafia Hitman#Illegal Gangs#Continued Allegations#Crime Gangs#Severe Allegations#Political Rallies#Party Figures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
Place
Dubai
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Middle East
Related
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Expect "good news" on Black Sea gas reserves: Turkey's Erdogan

Erdogan will make an announcement on June 4. Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan has said he will announce "good news" regarding the country's gas exploration work in the Black Sea on June 4. Turkey reported the 302bn m3 Sakarya gas discovery in August 2020 in its Black Sea zone, representing the...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Turkey's Erdogan Woos Egypt, Gulf States in Push to Repair Ties

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey hopes to maximize its cooperation with Egypt and Gulf nations "on a win-win basis", President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, as Ankara works to repair its strained ties with Cairo and some Gulf Arab nations after years of tensions. Ankara's ties with Egypt and Saudi Arabia...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Tumult in Turkey: Political instability within the Erdogan Government

As the Kobani trials move forward, political and economic tensions are increasing within the government of President Erdogan, writes Yanis Iqbal. ON 20 MAY 2021, gaoled Kurdish politician Gültan Kışanak criticised Turkish prosecutors, warning of "a political coup" as she defended herself in an Ankara courtroom. All this happened as part of the Kobani case - the biggest political trial in modern Turkish history, with 108 leading People's Democratic Party (HDP) officials and parliamentarians facing multiple life sentences as a 3,350-page case file indicts them on 38 counts of homicide.
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Erdogan Says Turkey Could Target Refugee Camp Deep Inside Iraq

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan has warned Iraq that Turkey will "clean up" a refugee camp which it says provides a safe haven for Kurdish militants, threatening to take its long military campaign deeper inside Iraqi territory. Turkish forces have stepped up attacks on bases of the outlawed Kurdistan...
Worldweeklyblitz.net

Erdogan helps Al Qaeda operative in setting gold business in Turkey

An Al Qaeda operative who was under surveillance for suspected terrorist activities in the past established a jewelry and steel business in Istanbul, a Nordic Monitor investigation has found. According to trade registry data filed on January 24, 2020, Bekir Eroğlu, a 35-year-old Turkish national from Kırşehir province, set up...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan says he will discuss tourism with UK's Johnson at NATO summit

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would hold talks on tourism with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at this month’s NATO summit, after Britain imposed COVID-related travel restrictions on Turkey last month. Turkey was put on Britain’s travel ‘red list’, prompting the UEFA Champions League...
Middle EastVoice of America

Turkey's Erdogan Under Renewed Pressure Following Mafia Boss Allegations

ISTANBUL - The Turkish government is facing accusations of arming and funding jihadists in Syria. The allegations are just the latest by an exiled mafia boss in a weekly YouTube broadcast that are putting the Turkish president in an increasingly tight spot. Among the many allegations being spread by Sedat...
AfricaPosted by
AFP

Turkey snatches nephew of Erdogan foe in Kenya

Turkish spies snatched a nephew of a longtime foe of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kenya and brought him back to Turkey, media and family said on Monday. Turkish state news agency Anadolu said Selahaddin Gulen was brought back to Turkey by agents from the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), quoting unnamed security sources.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Reuters

Turkey launches probe into 1996 killing after mob leader's claims

An Istanbul prosecutor's office said on Tuesday it launched an investigation into the murder of a Turkish Cypriot journalist 25 years ago, after a mob leader said last month the killing was ordered by a former Turkish minister. Convicted gang leader Sedat Peker's uncorroborated allegations on YouTube of extrajudicial killings...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden to meet with UK's Johnson, Turkey's Erdogan during Europe trip

President Biden will meet one-on-one with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his first international trip next week, the White House announced Thursday. Biden will leave late next week for the first of three stops in Europe: The United Kingdom for a Group of...
Middle Eaststateofpress.com

Turkey ‘strikes’ Iraqi refugee camp that Erdogan threatened to target, Kurds say civilians killed – reports — RT World News

A Turkish airstrike has reportedly hit a refugee camp in Iraq housing Kurdish refugees from Turkey, media reports say, with Kurdish sources claiming three people were killed. Ankara called the camp “a terrorist breeding ground.”. “It was an airstrike and took place near Makhmour refugee camp. According to confirmed information,...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Erdogan Says Turkey 'Neutralised' PKK Official in Iraq Camp Strike

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey hit a senior Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) official at a refugee camp in northern Iraq, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, in the first Turkish confirmation of an air strike on the camp which Ankara says is a haven for Kurdish militants. Erdogan had warned last...
WorldBBC

Turkey president Erdogan vows to solve 'sea snot' outbreak

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to save the country's shores from "sea snot" building up in its waters. A thick, slimy layer of the mucus-like matter is spreading along the Sea of Marmara near Istanbul, damaging marine life and the fishing industry. Experts blame pollution and climate change.
UEFAnewspotng.com

Macron To Meet Turkey’s Erdogan After Rift – Newspot

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday he would meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of next week’s NATO summit, after months of bitter exchanges between the two leaders. The pair have locked horns over a series of international crises including Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh. Macron has also warned...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Erdogan's Summit With Biden Clouded by Bitter Disputes

ANKARA (Reuters) - No stranger to rocky relations with Washington, President Tayyip Erdogan holds his first meeting with President Joe Biden next week overshadowed by bitter disputes and by the new U.S. president's cool tone towards Turkey. Erdogan had to wait three months after Biden's inauguration for their first contact,...
Middle EastNew Haven Register

Turkish parliament to probe mucilage threatening Marmara Sea

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament agreed on Thursday to set up an all-party committee to investigate a slimy, floating mass of yellowish-white sea mucilage that is threatening marine life in the Sea of Marmara. The so-called “sea snot” — a thick substance made up of compounds released by marine...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Greece willing to back ‘positive’ EU agenda for Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister said Friday that his government is willing to back the European Union’s “positive” agenda for relations with Turkey, signaling a further easing of tension between the neighboring countries. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is due to meet Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip...
Middle Easttucsonpost.com

Turkish firms benefit from Azerbaijan's victory

When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Azerbaijan next week, he will be mixing business with pleasure. Erdogan is scheduled to attend a June 16 soccer match in Baku between Turkey and Wales and then visit Shusha, the historic city in Karabakh that was Azerbaijan's main prize from last year's war with Armenia. "Inshallah we will have a new holiday in Shusha, following Ramadan," Erdogan said in March when he first announced his travel plans, which have since been repeatedly delayed.
Middle Eastktwb.com

Turkey hits second senior PKK official in Iraq camp strike: Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey struck a senior Kurdistan Workers Party official at a refugee camp in northern Iraq, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Friday, in the second such attack in less than a week. It said Hasan Adir was “neutralised” in an operation by Turkey’s intelligence agency near Makhmour...