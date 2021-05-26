Blu-ray Review: Zack Snyder’s JUSTICE LEAGUE Is Epic In Scope
Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a film which shouldn’t exist – but here it is. For years it was a cinematic myth, an unfinished film that would never see the light of day and nothing but a future trivia quiz question for comics fans and movie nerds. However, online campaigning and the launch of HBO Max and COVID-19 created the prefect storm which would finally see the completion and release of Snyder’s vision. What we get is a tougher version of the story, which is much more epic in scope. It’s a film which finally gives the DC Comics characters a big screen team-up which is deserving of their legacy. Not a bad achievement.www.moviesinfocus.com