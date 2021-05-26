Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Blu-ray Review: Zack Snyder’s JUSTICE LEAGUE Is Epic In Scope

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder’s Justice League is a film which shouldn’t exist – but here it is. For years it was a cinematic myth, an unfinished film that would never see the light of day and nothing but a future trivia quiz question for comics fans and movie nerds. However, online campaigning and the launch of HBO Max and COVID-19 created the prefect storm which would finally see the completion and release of Snyder’s vision. What we get is a tougher version of the story, which is much more epic in scope. It’s a film which finally gives the DC Comics characters a big screen team-up which is deserving of their legacy. Not a bad achievement.

www.moviesinfocus.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Joe Manganiello
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Jason Momoa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Justice#Epic#Marvel Comics#Blu Ray#Action Comics#Dc Comics#Blu Ray Review#Hbo Max#The Batman V Superman#Moustachegate#Cgi#Wonder Woman#Steppenwolf#Russian#Dc Comics#Justice League#Justice Follow Up#Comics Fans#Movie Nerds#Batman Bruce Wayne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

﻿The Batman Will Reportedly Make Fun Of Zack Snyder’s Dark Knight

The Caped Crusader is set to be rebooted once more on the big screen with The Batman, which will see Robert Pattinson step into the cape and cowl most recently worn by Ben Affleck. From what we’ve glimpsed so far, director Matt Reeves’ vision for Gotham’s protector is a lot more like Christian Bale’s iconic portrayal and further removed from Zack Snyder’s interpretation of the vigilante. And sure enough, a new rumor is pointing to Battinson differing from Batfleck in one major respect: he won’t kill.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. STILL Tortured Him While He Finished The Snyder Cut

Thanks to WarnerMedia (the parent company of Warner Bros. and HBO Max), Zack Snyder was able to finish his vision for Justice League and #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. We know it wasn't a particularly easy undertaking, and there have been hints that the filmmaker clashed with the studio over the movie's title. It's also been confirmed that they forced him to swap Green Lantern for Martian Manhunter.
MoviesPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘Black Adam’: The Rock’s First DC Movie — Release Date, Casting, & Everything To Know

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson already looks like a superhero – and he finally gets to play one in ‘Black Adam.’ Here’s what we know about this upcoming DC movie. What happens when you take someone with all the powers of Superman – and you strip away the “truth, justice, and the American Way?” What if that being of superhuman size and strength is played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? And what if he’s given a film where he lays the smackdown on some of the most beloved heroes in DC Comics history? Then, you have Black Adam, the upcoming spin-off from 2019’s Shazam!. But, you don’t need to dig through the near 80-year(!) history of the character to watch the movie.
Moviesrepublic-online.com

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
Moviesepicstream.com

Zack Snyder's Third 300 Movie was Rejected by Warner Bros

There is little doubt that 300 was Zack Snyder's breakthrough movie. The 2006 film displayed what would be the filmmaker's distinct style and storytelling, and fans were hoping it would turn into a major franchise. However, we only got one sequel and nothing else after that. Interestingly, Snyder actually wrote...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Could Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 Actually Happen After Latest Warner Bros. Deal?

The journey for Zack Snyder’s Justice League from an unfinished final cut to its current location (streaming on HBO Max in all of its four-hour glory) was a long, strange trip filled with numerous twists and turns. No sooner had the Snyder Cut been released when fans of Snyder’s DC adaptations began clamoring for more. The hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse caught fire on social media as fans tried to convince WarnerMedia to continue the story that Snyder had started in Justice League and teased in its final scenes. Personally, I viewed that battle as extremely difficult, and felt that Snyder’s chances were slim, at best. I went so far as to say such things on social media.
MoviesNY Daily News

Zack Snyder aimed to take zombies to ‘another level’ with ‘Army of the Dead’

With his latest zombie movie, Zack Snyder wanted to breathe new life into the undead. The monsters featured in “Army of the Dead,” which Snyder wrote and directed, are faster, stronger and smarter than the standard zombies audiences have grown accustomed to seeing in films — which poses big problems for the humans who try to avoid them.
MoviesBoston Herald

Zack Snyder’s all for a good time with lots of zombies

Zack Snyder loves zombie movies. As director, producer, cinematographer, co-screenwriter and ‘story by’ originator of the $90 million “Army of the Dead,” he’s made the epic zombie movie to end all zombie movies. It lands on Netflix Friday following big-screen bookings in over 300 theaters. “The fun of the zombie...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Reveals That WB Rejected His Gay Romance 300 Sequel

Zack Snyder got the chance to complete his DCEU trilogy with the HBO Max release of Justice League earlier this year, but don’t expect him to be able to do the same with the 300 franchise. Snyder brought Frank Miller’s sword-and-sandals epic comic to the screen in 2007, with the Gerard Butler vehicle standing as one of the filmmaker’s most popular works. The 2014 sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire, which Snyder only produced and co-wrote, wasn’t as successful, though.
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead Director Zack Snyder Gave Dave Bautista Confidence to Make His Own Movie

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista is best known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he has a lot of exciting projects to look forward to. Not only is Army of the Dead hitting Netflix this month, but Dune is finally being released in October. It was recently revealed that Bautista gave up a role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in order to work with Snyder on Army of the Dead, which was an experience that clearly had a huge impact on him. During a recent interview with Screen Rant, he talked about learning from Snyder and feeling confident that he could now direct his own film.
New York City, NYComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder To Surprise Fans At First Screenings

With a few days left before Army of the Dead premieres globally on Netflix, the new film from Zack Snyder is currently playing in US theaters in a bigger run than any other original from the streamer. The filmmaker took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that anyone watching the film later today at the Paris Theater in New York City will get the chance to see the film with him as he and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder will be in attendance to intro the film. "Tonight’s 7:00pm show of #ArmyOfTheDead at the Paris Theater in NYC is sold out," Snyder tweeted. "But you can still buy tickets for the 10:05pm. Debbie and I will be there to introduce the show. See you there!"
CelebritiesPosted by
Salon

Gal Gadot confirms that Joss Whedon threatened her career

This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. When Ray Fisher (Cyborg) accused "Justice League" director Joss Whedon of "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behavior on set, his co-stars rallied behind him in a show of support and solidarity. Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) hinted that she was involved in issues of her own but never clarified what happened, but sources at The Hollywood Reporter had it that Whedon "threatened to harm Gadot's career." Now, Gadot has confirmed this to Israeli outlet N12."
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Reportedly Still Hoping To Direct Man Of Steel 2

A recent poll named Superman as the worst multi-film superhero franchise ever based on the law of averages derived from Rotten Tomatoes scores, which can be almost entirety attributed to how much 1987’s disastrous The Quest for Peace sucks, so it’s hardly reflective of the Big Blue Boy Scout’s feature length adventures as a whole.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Dave Bautista praises Zack Snyder

Dave Bautista has praised Zack Snyder for how hard he works on set and says the pair hit it off at their very first meeting. Dave Bautista has praised Zack Snyder for how hard he works on set. The pair recently collaborated on Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' and Bautista...
MoviesPopculture

Zack Snyder Reveals Disappointing Update on Third '300' Movie

While Zack Snyder usually bounces around between superhero epics and zombie movies, he did direct 300, a stylized adaptation of Frank Miller's graphic novel about the Spartans. The film was a box office smash and, while the sequel 300: Rise of an Empire, didn't live up to expectations, Snyder hoped Warner Bros. would still be interested in a third movie. Snyder told The Playlist that he wrote a script he called Blood and Ashes, but Warner Bros. passed on it.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals How Green Lantern Would’ve Factored Into The Knightmare Reality

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut) provided fans with the definitive version of the filmmaker’s DC Comics team-up movie. The four-hour flick was filled to the brim with footage that was omitted from the 2017 theatrical cut and, as a result, it restored key storylines. With so much packed into the cut, you would think Snyder was able to include every plot point but, as he previously revealed, he had plans to utilize Green Lantern. Now, the director has shed some light on how the Lantern would have factored into his story, specifically in regards to the Knightmare reality.