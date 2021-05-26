Wegmans awards 500 employee scholarships in Western New York

The past year has challenged us all in so many ways, especially our employees who are getting their education, while serving an essential role during the pandemic. At Wegmans, we recognize the high cost of higher education, and want to relieve some of that burden for our employees and their families. Since 1984, Wegmans has awarded over $130 million to more than 42,500 employees through the employee scholarship program for tuition assistance. Since that first year, scholarship recipients have been encouraged to study any field that piques their interest, at any accredited college, and are not required to continue their employment with Wegmans after graduation.