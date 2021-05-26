Cancel
New York Ethics Panel Refuses To Issue Subpoena In Case Involving Former Cuomo Aide

By Karen DeWitt
wskg.org
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Some members of the state’s ethics commission pressed Tuesday for a subpoena to look into a controversy over Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s hiring of former aide Larry Schwartz as a “volunteer” COVID-19 vaccine czar for the state. But Cuomo’s appointees to the Joint Commission on Public Ethics,...

wskg.org
