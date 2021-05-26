A Very Strange SCOOBY-DOO REUNION SPECIAL Coming to The CW
Mystery Inc. is getting back together. This time, the beloved group of crime-solvers and their very hungry dog are revving up the van for a very different kind of project. They’re heading to Warner Bros. Studios for The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special; the group will look back at more than five decades of chasing ghosts, monsters, and old men wearing scary masks. And in the process, they’ll end up with at least one more case to solve.nerdist.com