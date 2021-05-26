Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

A Very Strange SCOOBY-DOO REUNION SPECIAL Coming to The CW

By Michael Walsh
nerdist.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMystery Inc. is getting back together. This time, the beloved group of crime-solvers and their very hungry dog are revving up the van for a very different kind of project. They’re heading to Warner Bros. Studios for The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special; the group will look back at more than five decades of chasing ghosts, monsters, and old men wearing scary masks. And in the process, they’ll end up with at least one more case to solve.

nerdist.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooby Doo#Amusement Parks#The Cw#Warner Bros Studios#Live Television#Fred Warner#Mystery Inc#Hanna Barbera#The A V Club#Shaggy#Scooby Doo#Unscripted Television#Warner Horizon#Abominable Pictures#Monsters#Spooky Cases#Chasing Ghosts#Scary Masks#Solving Mysteries#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'Living Single' Fans Push for Reunion Special After 'Friends' Reunion Hype

Friends: The Reunion premiered on HBO Max last week, but it made many fans nostalgic for another sitcom: Living Single. On social media, many fans think of Living Single as an analog to Friends with an all-Black cast, and some go even further accusing Friends of ripping off Living Single altogether. Now they are asking for a reunion special of their own.
TV Seriesleagueofcomicgeeks.com

The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #3

The hit new series teaming Batman with Mystery Inc. finds the heroes mixed and matched in surprising ways! Why does Batman join forces with Scooby-Doo, while Shaggy partners with Ace the Bat-Hound? All clues lead to the Gotham City Dog Show, where a special guest villain won’t let Batman stay a “two-dog knight” for long!
TV Seriescountryliving.com

The 'Friends' Cast Got Paid So Much for Their Reunion Special

In case you're the one person in the world who missed it, the cast of Friends got together for a celeb-packed reunion special over on HBO Max. And, um, they did not do it for free. Apparently HBO shelled out some major money to get Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc on board for the special. How much, you asked? That'd be *at least* $2.5 million EACH, according to Variety (via Us Weekly), who originally reported this news all the way back in 2020 when the reunion was first announced.
MoviesPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Chris McKay Reveals the Plot of the Canceled ‘LEGO Batman 2’

From the age of one to the age of three my daughter was consumed with a burning passion for one thing above all else: Batman. She couldn’t get enough of “Mat-Man” (her preferred pronunciation back then) from the first moment she laid eyes on him in a DC superhero-themed board book. Books begat stuffed animals, stuffed animals begat Fisher Price Little People figures, and Fisher Price Little People figures eventually begat showing her actual Batman cartoons and films.
Comicsawardswatch.com

New Line and Warner Bros team up for animated ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ feature

Twenty years after delivering the award-winning The Lord of the Rings trilogy, based on the iconic books by J.R.R. Tolkien, New Line Cinema has partnered with Warner Bros. Animation to produce an original anime feature directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama that will plunge fans into a legendary battle that helped shape Middle-earth and set the stage for the epic adventures brought to life in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy.
TV SeriesNorristown Times Herald

‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Caity Lotz on Avalance’s Reunion & Directing the Very Animated Episode

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has never played by the rules (why we love it!), so who better to steer that ship than the Waverider’s O.G. troublemaker, Caity Lotz?. For her second stint directing the show — her first was the action-packed “Mortal Khanbat” — Lotz was given an even bigger toy box to pull from in “The Satanist’s Apprentice” as an Earthly annoyed Astra (Olivia Swann) struck a deal with the enchanted portrait of famed spiritualist Aleister Crowley (voiced by Little Britain‘s Matt Lucas) that led to all sorts of demented Disney-like animation and musical numbers. Not to mention a ton of static for Crowley’s foe, John Constantine (Matt Ryan).
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

WB Animation Details Mindy Kaling’s “Velma” ; New “Lord of the Rings” Anime Film

Tom Ascheim was part of a Kids Summer Festival that was run digitally, but it’s news about an upcoming adult animated series that’s making the most news from it. In this case, it’s Mindy Kaling’s Velma series which he says will be quite different than the Scooby-Doo character you grew up on. In this take, Velma will be of East Asian descent in a completely different world that will have no dog, no van, but a take on the classic characters from a different lens. HBO MAX previously announced a ten-episode series order for Warner Bros. Animation’s VELMA.
Beauty & Fashionsideshow.com

Geek Headlines- Justice League, a Supernatural Scooby-Doo Crossover, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Black Panther is still the king of the box office, after its 4th straight week in the #1 spot. The film has officially crossed $1 billion worldwide and has broken numerous records for Marvel Studios. Black Panther is currently the second-biggest superhero film of all time, behind only The Avengers.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Chris McKay Talks Scrapped Plans for The LEGO Batman Movie Sequel

Chris McKay Talks Scrapped Plans for The LEGO Batman Movie Sequel. There was a time when LEGO movies looked like the next big thing in the cinematic world. While they never really took over, they delivered plenty of fun for the fans. One of the most exciting projects was the crossover between LEGO and DC, resulting in the The LEGO Batman Movie. The movie met the tastes of fans and critics alike, and it was set for a sequel. However, the project was canceled after Universal Pictures bought The LEGO Movie franchise from Warner Bros. in 2020.
Moviessideshow.com

Marvel Hires Director for The Eternals Film, Disney Renews DuckTales for Third Season, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Warner Bros. Pictures has shared a first-look video showing Joaquin Phoenix in Joker clown makeup. The upcoming Joker origin film will show one man’s descent into madness as he goes from a civilian named Arthur to the Clown Prince of Crime in Gotham. Joker is set to open in theaters on October 4th, 2019.
TV Seriestoonado.com

No SCOOBY-DOO Or Mystery Van In Mindy Kaling's VELMA Adult Animated Comedy

New details about Mindy Kaling's upcoming Velma animated series were revealed today and some proposed changes are creating a surprising reaction. Tom Ascheim, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, spoke at the virtual TV Kids Summer Festival 2021 online event and revealed some interesting changes to Kallng's upcoming Velma animated series 2021 that's eliciting some strong opinions online.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Mindy Kaling's Velma will reimagine the Scooby-Doo character as being of East Asian descent

Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, revealed new details about the upcoming series today at The TV Kids Summer Festival, including that there will be no mystery van or Scooby-Doo in the HBO Max adult animated series. But the news that Kaling's Velma will be of East Asian descent sparked some predictable backlash on Twitter, even though Kaling isn't the first person of Asian descent to play Velma.