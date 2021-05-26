Cancel
Studies Reveal Detrimental Impact of Social Isolation and Quarantine Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic

By European Society of Endocrinology
scitechdaily.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudies reveal that social isolation and quarantine throughout the COVID-19 pandemic may have a detrimental impact on people living with pre-existing conditions. Social isolation and quarantine can have a detrimental impact on physical and mental health of people living with pre-existing conditions, according to two studies being presented at the 23rd European Congress of Endocrinology (e-ECE 2021) on Wednesday 26 May at 14:14 CET.

scitechdaily.com
