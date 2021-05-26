Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Europe Wants Social Media Giants To Do More To Stop Disinformation

By Our Sponsors
Kansas Public Radio
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Commission wants to hold Facebook, Google, TikTok and Twitter accountable for disinformation shared on their platforms. Under proposed rules released Wednesday, the European Commission is requesting that the tech companies do more to properly address disinformation online and show proof they've taken action. The guidance issued Wednesday urges...

kansaspublicradio.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#Media Companies#Disinformation#Social Media Giants#Tiktok#The European Commission#Npr#Spanish#Politico Europe#Emea#Digital Services Act
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
BusinessSFGate

The European Union is targeting Google. Again.

The European Union is going after Google - again. European regulators have fined Google nearly $10 billion over the past decade for various infractions of the E.U.'s competition laws. But they're not done yet. On Tuesday, the European Commission, led by antitrust crusader Margrethe Vestager, said it was launching a new investigation of Google, and this one focuses on the company's most important business: advertising.
Businesstechinvestornews.com

EU Opens Investigation Into Google's Ad Tech Business

Google’s antitrust woes in Europe aren’t over yet. The company has been slapped with billions of dollars in fines in the past for its unfair and anti-competitive business practices. There are also multiple ongoing investigations into the search giant’s business practices in several European countries. Now, the European Commission has opened a formal investigation into [...]
InternetForbes

The Brand Paradox Of Social Media

Matt Maher is Founder of M7 Innovations where he guides brands through the evolving media and technological landscapes of AR, VR and Voice. According to experts, Americans spent more than two hours a day on social media in 2020. Today, 2021 finds more than 3 billion people on social media, with Facebook welcoming 1.8 billion daily active users. These robust numbers make a compelling reason for major brands to spend their advertising dollars to reach their audience on social media platforms.
Internetvoticle.com

Social Media Influencer

If you want to be a key opinion leader in social media, you need to do a little research on the subject. It's not as straightforward as locating the best writer in the company and posting their job for everybody to see. There is a whole lot more to it than that.
BusinessArkansas Online

Google ads draw EU antitrust probe

LONDON -- European Union regulators have launched a fresh antitrust investigation of Google, this time over whether the U.S. tech giant is stifling competition in digital advertising technology. The European Commission said Tuesday that it has opened a formal investigation into whether Google violated the bloc's competition rules by favoring...
Internetwindowstill.com

Social Media Marketing for Realtors

In this day and age, you can’t afford to not be marketing yourself on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn. In fact, Facebook has about 1.4 billion active users each day!. With many realtors marketing their property or services online, it’s important to keep up with the competition by practicing social...
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

It’s time for a competition probe, says EU • The Register | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

The European Commission (EC) reckons it’s zeroing in on long-running concerns that Google may have an unfair advantage when it comes to online advertising. The commission today opened a formal antitrust investigation to figure out if Google has “violated EU competition rules… to the detriment of competing providers of advertising technology services, advertisers and online publishers.”
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

Ninth Circuit Revives Suit Against Social Media Giants Over Nightclub Terror Attack

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — A Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday largely answered the question of whether social media networks can be held liable for terror attacks around the world: they can’t. Unless the families of victims can show — as they may have in one case — that the tech giants knowingly allow terrorist groups to create and maintain public accounts and turning a deaf ear to complaints.
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

EU data watchdogs want ban on AI facial recognition

The EU's data protection agencies say using AI to identify people in public poses a high risk to privacy. It wants a general ban on the practice. The plan does allow for exceptions, though - including searching for missing children or averting terror threats. The EU's data protection agencies on...
Businessdallassun.com

EU launches probe into Google online ads

The EU launched a wide-ranging antitrust probe against Google on Tuesday over concerns that it is forcing out rivals in the highly profitable online advertising market. The probe will "assess whether Google has violated EU competition rules by favouring its own online display advertising technology services", a statement said. At...
BusinessPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EU investigates Google's conduct in digital ad tech sector

LONDON — (AP) — European Union regulators have launched a fresh antitrust investigation of Google, this time over whether the U.S. tech giant is stifling competition in digital advertising technology. The European Commission said Tuesday that it has opened a formal investigation into whether Google violated the bloc's competition rules...
BusinessPhone Arena

The EU is investigating Google for antitrust violations in ad tech

EU antitrust authorities have opened yet another formal investigation on Google—its fourth one over the last five years, to be exact. This time, the area in question is Google's ad tech stack, the section of the company that deals with filling virtual website spaces with ad placements online. Google is...
Businesstechinvestornews.com

Alphabet's Google Subject of EU Competition Inquiry Tied to Ads

The European Commission is looking at whether Google 'favors its own online display advertising technology services.'. The European Union said on Tuesday that it had begun an antitrust investigation of Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Report iconic search unit Google to determine whether it has broken EU competition rules. Specifically, the...
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Rules and Ethics Typically Applicable to Mass Media Don’t Necessarily Spread Over to Social Media (Part 1)

The answer to Social Media Misconception rests within the Semantics. The chronology of mass media is not a modern-day practice. The concept of taking the message across a group of people reaches back into the pre-industrial age as a public service. The mass media intends to serve all community members. In some countries, it is provided by the government to people living within its authority either through direct public-backed funding or by financing the provision of services. Therefore, mass media practice is traced back to when acts were performed in various ancient cultures, as first noted within the printed Chinese book, the “Diamond Sutra” in 868 AD. The book describes the action when a “movable clay type” was invented in 1041 in China. It is being accepted that because of the sluggish education spread among the people in China and the comparatively high cost of paper there, the earliest printed mass-medium was the famous European prints from about the 1400s.
Businessirvinetimes.com

Google’s advertising tech faces EU investigation over competition concerns

Google’s advertising technology is to be probed by EU investigators amid concerns the tech giant could be distorting competition. The European Commission said its latest antitrust investigation will focus on whether the firm has breached competition rules by favouring its own online display advertising technology services over rivals. Google’s use...
Businesswearebreakingnews.com

European Union Opens Antitrust Investigation Against Google | Voice Of America

The European Union has launched a new antitrust investigation into Google, this time into whether the tech giant is stifling competition in digital advertising technology. The European Commission on Tuesday announced a formal investigation into whether Google breached the bloc’s competition rules by favoring its own technology services to display ads at the expense of rival media, advertisers and ad technology services. The Commission, which is the executive branch of the EU and oversees competition in the bloc, said it will specifically study whether Google restricts third-party access to user data for advertising purposes on websites and applications. “Internet advertising services are at the center of how Google and the media monetize their services on the Internet,” explained Margrethe Vestager, EU Commissioner for Competition and Vice-President for Digital Affairs at the Commission. Google collects data for use in targeted advertising, while also selling ad space and acting as an intermediary between advertisers and the websites that place the ads, he said. “We are concerned that Google has made competition more difficult for Internet advertising services,” Vestager said. The AP agency sent an email to Google’s press office to request comment on the investigation. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
BusinessPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Google to face European Commission antitrust probe

Google is the latest company to have an antitrust investigation against them by the European Commission, the new investigation will look into anti competitive behavior by Google in online advertising. Google makes billions every year and most of its revenue from online advertising and now the EU will be looking...
WorldTelegraph

Social media giants join UK Covid vaccine drive

Users of social media platforms including Snapchat and Tik Tok will be able to upload virtual NHS stickers to show they have been vaccinated as part of a Government Covid-19 vaccination drive for the over-18s. The leading social media platforms, which also include Reddit and YouTube, have signed up to...
Behind Viral Videostheiet.org

Social media giants unite to get young people vaccinated

Snapchat, Reddit, TikTok and YouTube have partnered with the UK government and the NHS in a bid to encourage more young people to get vaccinated. The move comes as all adults aged over 18 are invited to receive the vaccine in England. Dr Karan Rangarajan, an NHS surgeon and influencer...