Newton County, GA

New convenience center hang tags go on sale June 1

By From Staff Reports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON — Newton County residents who use the trash collection convenience centers will be able to purchase a new hang tag for fiscal year 2022 beginning June 1. The hang tags are required to use the county’s six convenience centers from July 1 to June 30, 2022. Each hang tag can be purchased for $165 at the Newton County Historic Courthouse or online at https://www.co.newton.ga.us/273/Convenience-Recycling-Centers. The Newton County Historic Courthouse, 1124 Clark St., Covington, Ga, is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Checks or credit cards only will be accepted at the Courthouse.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
