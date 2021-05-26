Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

EXO Releases Teaser Photos Of Lay For Group Comeback + EXO-Ls Are Overjoyed On Twitter

By U. Kim
Soompi
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSM Entertainment has released teaser images of Lay for EXO’s upcoming comeback, and EXO-Ls (EXO’s fans) are more excited than ever!. On May 26 at 8 p.m. KST, the time of the total lunar eclipse (blood moon), EXO released individual teaser images of the members participating in the special album “Don’t Fight the Feeling.” Based on the teasers revealed, the seven members Kai, Sehun, Baekhyun, D.O., Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Lay are taking part in this album. Members Suho and Chen are not able to participate as they are serving in the military. Chanyeol and Baekhyun, who are also serving in the military currently, were able to wrap up preparations for the album ahead of their enlistments.

www.soompi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baekhyun
Person
Chanyeol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teasers#Twitter Inc#November#Sm Entertainment#Kai Sehun#Aeries#Exol#Exo Best Boy#Exo Ls#Individual Teaser Images#Releases#Congrats#Kst#Comeback#Mv#Baby Exols#Blood Moon#Love#Bambi#Lunar Eclipse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
Related
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Netizens react to a balloon petitioning for Chanyeol's withdrawal from EXO in front of SM Entertainment

Instead of protest trucks, people are putting up balloons petitioning for Chanyeol's departure from EXO in front of SM Entertainment. On May 29th, a balloon calling for Chanyeol's withdrawal from the group had netizens buzzing. A "Chanyeol Out" balloon relaying the message "SM edit out Chanyeol's part" was spotted in front of the SM Entertainment building as shown in the gif below.
Photographyallkpop.com

EXO's Kai and Sehun take photos of each other in the new set of teaser photos for 'Don't Fight The Feeling'

EXO dropped another set of photos taken by the members themselves. This time, Kai and Sehun became photographers for each other as they took this set of teaser photos. In the teaser photos, both Kai and Sehun exude their playful charms as they comfortably pose in front of the camera while taking photos for each other. Previously, Baekhyun and Xiumin took photos of each other in a room full of vintage toys and games.
TV & Videosallkpop.com

Petitioners run radio advertisements for Chanyeol's withdrawal from EXO

People are continuing to petition for Chanyeol's withdrawal from EXO. On May 30 KST, netizens spotted a radio advertisement playing on 89.1MHz KBS COOL FM with a message to petition for Chanyeol's withdrawal. As seen previously, people have recently petitioned for Chanyeol's withdrawal by putting up balloons in front of SM Entertainment.
Musicallkpop.com

EXO drops another set of teasers for 'Don't Fight the Feeling' featuring Sehun, Chanyeol, and Lay

EXO is gearing up for their comeback with the special album 'Don't Fight the Feeling.'. On June 6 at midnight KST, the popular idol dropped another set of teasers ahead of their comeback. This time, members Chanyeol, Sehun, and Lay showed off their casual and playful side. They also didn't leave out their character clips to help fans find out about their universe theory and upcoming comeback's theme.
Musicallkpop.com

EXO takes 'One Giant Leap' into the galaxy in new group concept photos

EXO takes that 'One Giant leap' into the galaxy in new group concept photos for their upcoming special album. In this set of teasers, EXO members are seen in a spaceship gazing into the void galaxy and in the last teaser image, it seems they have finally landed somewhere. EXO's special album 'Don't Fight The Feeling' is set to release on June 7 at 6 PM KST.
Theater & DanceSoompi

Watch: EXO Says “Don’t Fight The Feeling” In Energetic Space-Inspired Comeback MV

EXO is finally back with their special album “DON’T FIGHT THE FEELING”!. The title track “Don’t fight the feeling” is a dance song with a refreshing rhythm and synth sounds and a heavy bass. The lyrics written by hitmaker Kenzie highlights the charisma of the youth and encourages the listener to believe in themselves and speed ahead toward the future when they are faced with difficult decisions in life.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

EXO makes long-awaited comeback with thrilling MV for 'Don't Fight the Feeling'

On June 7 KST, the SM Entertainment boy group dropped their special album 'Don't Fight the Feeling,' featuring the title track of the same name. "Don't Fight the Feeling" is a youthful and charismatic dance track rounded out with a light rhythm, synthesizer, and heavy bass sound. Written by hitmaker KENZIE, the lyrics encourage listeners to trust their own hearts and keep moving forward during the many moments in life where they have to make an important choice.
Musicallkpop.com

EXO sets a new personal record for pre-orders with their upcoming release 'Don't Fight the Feeling'

EXO has broken their own record for pre-orders. According to the media reports, pre-orders for EXO's upcoming special album 'Don't Fight The Feeling' have surpassed 1,220,181 copies. The group has broken its personal record but many fans in Korea seemed to be unhappy with their label's delayed promotions of the news. Fans tweeted out their complaints and congratulations to the group, making the phrase "Pre-orders of 1.2 M" trending on Twitter in South Korea.
Entertainmentgmanetwork.com

EXO drops out of this world ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’ album, MV

EXO has finally made their much-awaited comeback with the release of their “Don’t Fight The Feeling” album on Monday. The K-Pop group also dropped the music video for the title track where D.O., Kai, Baekhyun, Lay, Xiumin, Sehun and Chanyeol are seen exploring the universe in a spaceship. The “Don’t...
MusicSoompi

Watch: EXO Surprises Fans With Special MV For “Just As Usual”

EXO has gifted their fans with a brand-new music video!. On June 9, EXO released a special video for “Just as Usual,” one of the B-sides from their latest album “DON’T FIGHT THE FEELING.”. The new video gives fans an up-close-and-personal look behind the scenes of EXO’s comeback preparations as...
Celebritiesallkpop.com

EXO's D.O. and Chanyeol show their playful side in the new concept photos for 'Don't Fight The Feeling'

EXO members have been diligently preparing for their comeback with the special album 'Don't Fight the Feeling.'. The popular boy group has been releasing various teaser photos ahead of their comeback. Previously, they released individual photos of Baekhyun and Xiumin, followed by photos of Sehun and Kai. On June 3 at midnight KST, EXO unveiled the photos of D.O and Chanyeol as the two members show off their playful side in the parallel universe.
Musictheprp.com

Vio-lence Drop Teaser For Their Comeback Effort

Vio-lence have posted a teaser for their new comeback effort below. The group tracked a new EP this past January with with producer Juan Urteaga (Machine Head, Testament) at Trident Studios in Pacheco, California. The below video appears to tease it being titled “From The Brink Of Morality“. It will mark the band’s first release to arrive since 1993.