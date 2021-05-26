EXO Releases Teaser Photos Of Lay For Group Comeback + EXO-Ls Are Overjoyed On Twitter

SM Entertainment has released teaser images of Lay for EXO’s upcoming comeback, and EXO-Ls (EXO’s fans) are more excited than ever!. On May 26 at 8 p.m. KST, the time of the total lunar eclipse (blood moon), EXO released individual teaser images of the members participating in the special album “Don’t Fight the Feeling.” Based on the teasers revealed, the seven members Kai, Sehun, Baekhyun, D.O., Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Lay are taking part in this album. Members Suho and Chen are not able to participate as they are serving in the military. Chanyeol and Baekhyun, who are also serving in the military currently, were able to wrap up preparations for the album ahead of their enlistments.