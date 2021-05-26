Cancel
Wilton, CT

Is a domed sports complex feasible in Wilton? Firm hired to conduct study

By J.D. Freda
New Haven Register
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILTON — A consulting firm has been hired to conduct a study to determine whether an indoor domed sports complex is feasible in town. Wilton residents Scott Lawrence and J.R. Sherman initially presented the idea in March to the Board of Selectmen for a project to bring full-sized turf fields and basketball courts under an indoor domed structure. They explained it would be useful for town residents and also could attract leagues from around the region to practice and hold tournaments.

