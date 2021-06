England will start their test series against New Zealand on Wednesday at Lord’s and it begins a huge summer of cricket.Joe Root’s team face New Zealand and then later in the summer they will play India in what is being built up to be a countdown to The Ashes.England will travel to Australia this winter where they will attempt to bring urn home after their opponents retained it in 2019.However, Root insisted England’s focus is firmly on the tests in hand.He said: “There’s going to be constant conversations about Australia throughout this summer – there’s no getting away from that,“We’ve...