New Genesis G90 Spied With Snazzy Wheels, Full Body Camouflage

With a bunch of new and refreshed models from established automakers, the full-size luxury sedan segment feels more competitive than ever. Genesis knows it has to up its game if it wants to improve its results of about 2,000 sales annually in the United States, and a new generation G90 is currently under development. We were worried Hyundai’s premium brand could decide to kill its most luxurious sedan but a set of new spy photos confirms work on the new G90 continues.