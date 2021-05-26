Cancel
New York City, NY

Grand jury convened to consider possible charges in Trump criminal probe

By Biba Adams
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A grand jury in New York City has been convened to consider whether former President Donald Trump and other members of the Trump Organization will face criminal charges. Tuesday’s bombshell report from The Washington Post notes that the grand jury panel will sit three days a week for six months and reportedly listen to several matters, not just the Trump case. “Generally, special grand juries such as this are convened to participate in long-term matters rather than to hear evidence of crimes charged routinely,” Shayna Jacobs and David A. Fahrenthold wrote.

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

