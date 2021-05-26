Grand jury convened to consider possible charges in Trump criminal probe

A grand jury in New York City has been convened to consider whether former President Donald Trump and other members of the Trump Organization will face criminal charges. Tuesday’s bombshell report from The Washington Post notes that the grand jury panel will sit three days a week for six months and reportedly listen to several matters, not just the Trump case. “Generally, special grand juries such as this are convened to participate in long-term matters rather than to hear evidence of crimes charged routinely,” Shayna Jacobs and David A. Fahrenthold wrote.