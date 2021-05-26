Dick's Sporting Goods Jumps on Raised Guidance, Quarterly Beat

Vera Bradley Inc. reported a fiscal first-quarter net loss of $2.1 million, or 6 cents per share, after a loss of $15.3 million, or 66 cents per share, last year. Adjusted losses of 5 cents per share were narrower than the FactSet consensus for a 20-cent-per-share loss. Revenue of $109.1 million was up from $69.3 million last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $97.9 million. For fiscal 2022, Vera Bradley expects revenue of $555 million to $575 million compared with previous expectations for revenue of $550 million to $575 million, and EPS of 85 cents to $1.00 up from previous guidance for 80 cents to 90 cents. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $562.5 million and EPS of 86 cents. Vera Bradley shares fell 2.5% in Wednesday premarket trading and has gained 70.1% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index is up 12.5% for the year to date.