Dick's Sporting Goods Jumps on Raised Guidance, Quarterly Beat

By Tony Owusu
Street.Com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) - Get Report jumped Wednesday after the retailer reported first-quarter results that topped analyst estimates and issued strong guidance. The Pittsburgh company swung to net income of $3.41 a share from a net loss of $1.71 in the year-earlier quarter. The latest figure...

www.thestreet.com
