Oil prices finish higher as U.S. crude, gasoline supplies decline
Oil futures finish higher on Wednesday, finding support after U.S. data revealed across-the-board declines in domestic petroleum inventories.www.marketwatch.com
Oil futures finish higher on Wednesday, finding support after U.S. data revealed across-the-board declines in domestic petroleum inventories.www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/