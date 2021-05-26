‘I’m not one of the haters’ - GSP talks Jake and Logan Paul, ‘new era’ of ‘freak show’ fights

Editor’s note: If you were on social media in the last few days, you’re probably aware that YouTuber Logan Paul had a “boxing match” with fight game legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather. It wasn’t an official fight, more a slightly farcical exhibition bout, without an eventual winner. Consequently, many people called out the fact that it was simply a blatant money-making exercise. As Mayweather himself said before the fight, “I believe in working smart and not hard. So if it’s something easy like this, a legalized bank robbery, I got to do it.” And who can honestly blame him? Mayweather was set to take home at least $80m, while Logan Paul looked to bank $20m. But this cash-grab does force us to ask – given the size of his bank balance, why is Logan Paul a one watch guy?