‘I’m not one of the haters’ - GSP talks Jake and Logan Paul, ‘new era’ of ‘freak show’ fights

By Lewis Mckeever
Bloody Elbow
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorges St-Pierre has a lot of respect for what Jake and Logan Paul have managed to accomplish in boxing over the last two years. The YouTube personalities are two of the most talked about — and hated — fighters in combat sports, with older brother Logan set to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout next month and Jake fresh off a knockout win over former UFC welterweight Ben Askren.

www.bloodyelbow.com
