The A-Side Live Chat: Rob Font & Cody Garbrandt’s future, Paul Felder’s legacy, Bellator 259 fallout, UFC Vegas 28 preview, more

Rob Font took advantage of his first main event fight with a masterful unanimous decision win over Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27 from the Apex Facility. The two bantamweights put on a back-and-forth first round. Font was able to land the more significant strikes in the stand-up, but Garbrandt was measured in his approach and hit a few reactive takedowns to swing the momentum back in his favor.