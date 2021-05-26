Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians pitcher Zach Plesac breaks thumb from 'aggressively' ripping shirt

By Alex Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTSUC_0aBsSoeE00
Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach Plesac is scheduled to see a hand specialist Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, to address his broken right thumb. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians right-handed starter Zach Plesac is headed to the injured list because he broke his thumb while "aggressively ripping off his shirt," manager Terry Francona said.

Francona told reporters Tuesday that the starting pitcher was headed to the injured list due to the non-displaced fracture of his right thumb. He sustained the injury after the Indians' 8-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in Cleveland.

Plesac caught the thumb on a chair when he took off his undershirt.

"He was, I think, probably rather aggressively ripping off his shirt," Francona said. "He called [athletic trainer] James Quinlan, and James called me. It was pretty swollen [Monday]. ... As you can imagine, our wheels started to turn."

Plesac underwent an X-ray on Monday and will meet with Dr. Thomas Graham on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.

He is 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA in 10 starts this season.

The Indians face the Detroit Tigers in the third game of a four-game series at 7:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Comerica Park in Detroit. Right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie is expected to start for the Indians. Jose Urena is expected to pitch for the Tigers.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
121K+
Followers
33K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Plesac
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Tigers#Manager Terry Francona#Dayton#Comerica Park#Dr Thomas Graham#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Reactions from Zach Plesac’s near no-no

Yesterday’s baseball: CTC Recap | MLB Recap | Box Score. In his post-game interview with Andre Knott, Zach Plesac revealed that he nearly threw a hitter in borrowed cleats after forgetting to pack his shoes before the trip west. He also said that Austin Hedges is what helped him lock back in after walking batters early.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Indians play Seattle, look to build on Plesac's strong performance

Cleveland Indians (21-14, second in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (18-20, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (5-0, 2.91 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (3-1, 3.78 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +109, Indians -127; over/under is 7 1/2...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Lima and Dery talk about Zach Plesac’s performance in Seattle

The Cleveland Indians picked up another win last night beating the Seattle Mariners 4-2 out west. Zach Plesac took a no-hitter into the 8th inning and lost it around 12:15 am. The guys start the show talking about the performance, why Anthony is glad the no-no didn’t happen and if Plesac was jinxed by comments.
BaseballWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Zach Plesac loses no-no in 8th as Cleveland tops Seattle 4-2

SEATTLE — Zach Plesac came within six outs of ending Cleveland’s 40-year no-hitter drought, keeping the Seattle Mariners hitless into the eighth inning of the Indians’ 4-2 win on Thursday night. The anticipated debuts of Seattle prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert were overshadowed by a masterful pitching performance by...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Does Zach Plesac’s latest start show the Cleveland Indians are getting closer to a no-hitter?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Zach Plesac nearly ended 40 years of frustration on Thursday when he came within six outs of the first Indians no-hitter since Len Barker’s perfect game in 1981. On Friday’s Cleveland Baseball Talk Podcast, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at the reasons why it’s been so long between no-nos for the Indians and which pitcher on the current roster they expect to throw the next one.
MLBfantasypros.com

Zach Plesac goes eight strong innings in win

The only mistake Plesac made was a two-run homer to Dylan Moore in the eighth inning. After two rough starts in mid-April, Plesac has come on strong, allowing just five runs over his past four starts. Overall, Plesac has a 3-3 record, 3.56 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts in 48 innings of work.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Zach Plesac: Will start throwing this week

Plesac (thumb) will begin throwing later this week, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. As expected, the righty will begin his throwing progression a few weeks after fracturing his pitching thumb May 24. Plesac will likely require a rehab assignment before returning to Cleveland, so he remains at least a couple weeks from being activated.
MLBMorning Journal

Shane Bieber is Indians ace, but don't look past Aaron Civale | Jeff Schudel

Shane Bieber is the unquestioned ace of the Indians’ pitching staff, but Aaron Cilvale would be forgiven if he cleared his throat and said, “Hey, fellas. What about me?”. Bieber, the reigning Cy Young Award winner in the American League, is 7-3 with a 2.96 ERA. He leads all of baseball with 122 strikeouts — coincidentally the exact number he recorded last year when he finished 8-1 in a season shortened to 60 games because of the novel coronavirus.
MLBYour Radio Place

Blue Jays rip Indians 11-2, game shortened by nasty weather

CLEVELAND (AP) – Hyun Jin Ryu regained his control after a rough first inning while battling strong winds and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Joe Panik drove in three runs apiece, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to an 11-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in a game called in the bottom of the seventh inning.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Dodgers activate Cody Bellinger, Zach McKinstry from IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder Cody Bellinger and infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry from the injured list on Saturday in time for their home game against the San Francisco Giants. In corresponding moves, the team optioned outfielder DJ Peters and infielder/outfielder Sheldon Neuse to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bellinger, 25, has been...
MLBrotoballer.com

Are You For Real? Surprising Pitcher Starts from Week 9

It was a week of young guns in the fantasy baseball world as we saw excellent outings from tons of young, exciting pitchers around the league. Alek Manoah has received his fair share of coverage, and deservedly so, but we're going to take things in another direction in this piece and look at some under-the-radar youngsters who've strung together some good stretches in their own right.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Star pitchers square off as Indians host White Sox

The Cleveland Indians' Shane Bieber continues to show why he remains one of the majors' elite pitchers. Meanwhile, Dylan Cease has more than held his own for the Chicago White Sox this season. Each right-hander looks to build on his most recent strong outing when the visiting White Sox continue...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Bryan Lavastida: Reinstated from injured list

Lavastida (wrist) was reinstated from the 7-day minor-league injured list Thursday. Lavastida missed just over two weeks due to his left wrist strain, but he should be available for High-A Lake County going forward. In his first seven games of the season, the 22-year-old hit .261 with a run, an RBI and four stolen bases.
MLBNBC Sports

Giants get creative in acquiring local pitcher from Mariners

The Giants added an intriguing reliever with local ties and big numbers in the minors, and all it cost them was a little cash and a roster spot. Right-hander Sam Delaplane was acquired from the Seattle Mariners on Monday in exchange for cash considerations. Delaplane, a 26-year-old who went to Leigh High School in San Jose, has a 2.29 ERA in three minor league seasons with 270 strikeouts in 161 1/3 innings.