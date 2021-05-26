Indians pitcher Zach Plesac breaks thumb from 'aggressively' ripping shirt

Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach Plesac is scheduled to see a hand specialist Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, to address his broken right thumb. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians right-handed starter Zach Plesac is headed to the injured list because he broke his thumb while "aggressively ripping off his shirt," manager Terry Francona said.

Francona told reporters Tuesday that the starting pitcher was headed to the injured list due to the non-displaced fracture of his right thumb. He sustained the injury after the Indians' 8-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in Cleveland.

Plesac caught the thumb on a chair when he took off his undershirt.

"He was, I think, probably rather aggressively ripping off his shirt," Francona said. "He called [athletic trainer] James Quinlan, and James called me. It was pretty swollen [Monday]. ... As you can imagine, our wheels started to turn."

Plesac underwent an X-ray on Monday and will meet with Dr. Thomas Graham on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.

He is 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA in 10 starts this season.

The Indians face the Detroit Tigers in the third game of a four-game series at 7:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Comerica Park in Detroit. Right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie is expected to start for the Indians. Jose Urena is expected to pitch for the Tigers.