State pushes to revive tax break for property owners
If a tax break for property owners expires during a pandemic, but few people notice, does it still make a sound?. According to state officials, it does. J-51, a tax incentive provided to owners who renovate residential buildings or convert commercial properties, quietly lapsed last June after the City Council did not reauthorize it. Now, with just a few days left in the state’s legislative session — and no indication the city will revive it — state lawmakers are pushing to once again renew the program.therealdeal.com