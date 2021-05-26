Cancel
New York City, NY

State pushes to revive tax break for property owners

By Kathryn Brenzel
therealdeal.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a tax break for property owners expires during a pandemic, but few people notice, does it still make a sound?. According to state officials, it does. J-51, a tax incentive provided to owners who renovate residential buildings or convert commercial properties, quietly lapsed last June after the City Council did not reauthorize it. Now, with just a few days left in the state’s legislative session — and no indication the city will revive it — state lawmakers are pushing to once again renew the program.

therealdeal.com
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Government
