Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz Game 2 Preview

By pfleming15
grizzlybearblues.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHO: Memphis Grizzlies (38-34, 20-16 away) vs. Utah Jazz (52-20, 31-5 at home). Memphis leads series, 1-0. HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: TNT/Bally Sports Southeast/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis. MEMPHIS: Sean McDermott (left foot soreness, Out) Utah: N/A. PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:. Memphis: Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jonas Valanciunas.

www.grizzlybearblues.com
