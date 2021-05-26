Dell is offering $230 off one of its standout gaming monitors
Dell’s Summer Sale Event is officially underway, and if you’re looking for a 1440p panel to support your newfound gaming habits, the Dell 27 S2721DGF Gaming Monitor is an excellent bet. The 27-inch peripheral is currently on sale at Dell for $380 — more than $200 off the initial list price — and it touts a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR, and support for both FreeSync and G-Sync, helping to smooth gameplay and reduce unwanted tearing. A 1ms response time and decent port selection round out the monitor’s feature set alongside the sleek accent lighting on the back, which, like it or not, will douse your wall in a subtle shade of blue.www.theverge.com