Woman's Half-Naked Body Found Dumped Near Riverside, Police Suspect Rape

By Suman Varandani
International Business Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA half-naked body of a woman was found dumped near a riverside in India. The police suspect the woman, believed to be in her twenties, was raped and killed. The victim, whose body was found in Jajpur, a town in the state of Odisha, has not been identified. According to New Indian Express, local authorities recovered the corpse, which was found Monday night, from the Genguti riverbed near Gopinathpur village early Tuesday. Local residents had initially spotted the body and alerted the police. After retrieving the body, the police sent it for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

