A 64-year-old Pueblo West man was sentenced to live the rest of his days behind bars without the possibility of parole by a 10th Judicial District Court Judge on Tuesday. Christopher Jorgenson was arrested for the murder of John Karle Bolte, 64, on March 11, 2020. Bolte was found dead on the floor of his apartment after a neighbor reported seeing a still figure on the neighbor's floor in December 2019.