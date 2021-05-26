Trying to get Washington Nationals’ reliever Sam Clay to smile...

Just because the Nationals have one of the worst farm systems in baseball, it doesn’t mean it’s devoid of any talent. In fact, it’s the opposite. With the Washington Nationals struggling on a nightly basis, (the team is 27-35) the fanbase needs something to be excited about. And we have the perfect answer, the future. Here at District On Deck, we are implementing a new weekly column that will drop every Monday, spotlighting the National’s top Minor League player performances from the prior week (Monday-Sunday). Without further ado, here is our first issue of our Weekly Minor League Player Spotlight.