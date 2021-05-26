Trying to get Washington Nationals’ reliever Sam Clay to smile...
The day after a May 12th appearance against the Philadelphia Phillies in which Sam Clay got out of a 2-on, 2-out jam by retiring Bryce Harper on a groundout to second, Davey Martinez talked on a Zoom call with reporters about the Washington Nationals’ reliever, and what the 27-year-old is adding to the bullpen mix in his first year in the organization after he signed a big league deal with the club this winter.www.federalbaseball.com