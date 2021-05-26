Mets Morning News: Mets get back in the win column, Syndergaard pulled from rehab start

Jacob deGrom returned to the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night as they beat the Rockies 3-1. deGrom pitched 5 strong innings, striking out nine batters and allowing just one run on a solo homer from Ryan McMahon in the second inning. The Mets scored their first run of the game in the first inning thanks to a James McCann groundout, which scored Jonathan Villar. Tomás Nido continued his recent hot streak in the sixth inning, hitting a two-run homer, which proved to be the game winning hit for the Mets. After deGrom exited, the Mets got strong performances of the bullpen trio of Miguel Castro, Trevor May, and Edwin Diaz. In total, Mets pitchers struck out 16 batters in the game. Marcus Stroman will take the mound tonight in the third game of a four game series.