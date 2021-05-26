Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Mets Morning News: Mets get back in the win column, Syndergaard pulled from rehab start

By Kory Powell
Amazin' Avenue
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacob deGrom returned to the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night as they beat the Rockies 3-1. deGrom pitched 5 strong innings, striking out nine batters and allowing just one run on a solo homer from Ryan McMahon in the second inning. The Mets scored their first run of the game in the first inning thanks to a James McCann groundout, which scored Jonathan Villar. Tomás Nido continued his recent hot streak in the sixth inning, hitting a two-run homer, which proved to be the game winning hit for the Mets. After deGrom exited, the Mets got strong performances of the bullpen trio of Miguel Castro, Trevor May, and Edwin Diaz. In total, Mets pitchers struck out 16 batters in the game. Marcus Stroman will take the mound tonight in the third game of a four game series.

www.amazinavenue.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Johan Santana
Person
Tomás Nido
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Marcell Ozuna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets Pitchers#Yankees#Marlins#Phillies#Mets Morning News#Rockies#Newsday#Ny Post#Daily News#Mlb Com#Mri#Il#Brewers#National League#Braves#The Red Sox 3 1#The Blue Jays#Cubs#Padres#Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Jacob deGrom could return to the Mets as early as Friday

The New York Mets have been dealing with a lot of injuries in the last couple of weeks. Center fielder Brandon Nimmo had his rehab assignment cut short after experiencing renewed soreness in his ailing finger, JD Davis has been out with a hand issue, and Michael Conforto is also banged up. Carlos Carrasco is yet to return from a torn hamstring.
MLBBirmingham Star

Report: Mets to put Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil on IL

The Mets are set to add outfielder Michael Conforto and infielder Jeff McNeil to the 10-day injured list with hamstring injuries, the New York Daily News reported Monday. Both players left Sunday's game with the injuries, Conforto (right hamstring) in the first inning and McNeil (left) in the second. McNeil missed games last week with cramping issues.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Put McNeil and Conforto on IL, Promote Khalil Lee and Johneshwy Fargas

The Mets announced a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday before their three-game series vs the Braves in Atlanta. Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto were both placed on the 10-day injured list with hamstring strains. McNeil’s injury is to the left hamstring, while Conforto’s is to the right. To take...
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Conforto (hamstring) likely landing on Mets IL

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a hamstring injury. Conforto exited Sunday's game early after pulling up lame running to first base in the first inning. The Mets are expected to make the move official after Conforto undergoes an MRI on Monday. Prospect outfielder Khalil Lee has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Conforto on the active roster.
MLBTaunton Gazette

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Atlanta Braves announce Monday night lineup vs. NY Mets

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves open a three-game series down in Georgia on Monday Night. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. at Truist Park. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and ESPN Nationally. Mets:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Braves. Sports Betting:New York Mets at Atlanta...
MLBPosted by
920 ESPN

Four Things Noah Syndergaard Does Everyday That I Won’t Ever Do

Let me preface this by saying I'm sure Noah Syndergaard lives a happy life, and I give him credit for finding peace and happiness in this crazy world. GQ did an article on the Mets' right-hander earlier this week, detailing some of the habits that he follows during an average day. As someone who's spent the last year rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery, I'm sure he's been looking for every way to get a competitive edge when he returns to the mound in Queens. That said, some of these might be a little over the top. Let us discuss.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Gets breather Monday

McCann isn't starting Monday's game against Atlanta. McCann went 2-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts in the last three games. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Noah Syndergaard to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday

The Mets currently have 12(!) players on the IL, including Jacob deGrom, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto. Their roster is hurting and in desperate need of some good news on the health front. So… here’s some good news. Syndergaard hasn’t thrown since Sept. 2019 but has been on-track to return...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Player Performance Meter: Position players, May 10-16

While the week started with a walk-off victory and a two-game sweep of the Orioles that lengthened the Mets’ winning streak to seven games, the weekend unfolded disastrously in St. Petersburg. The Mets were swept, they played bad baseball, and several players went down with injuries. Albert Almora Jr. logged...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBtheScore

Mets' injuries continue to mount as Conforto, McNeil land on IL

The New York Mets' starting lineup is missing two more star players after placing outfielder Michael Conforto and infielder Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Monday. Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries. The pair are the latest Mets members to land on the injured list,...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not yet swinging bat

Guillorme (oblique) hasn't been cleared to resume swinging a bat during his rehab program, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Based on where he currently stands in his recovery from a right oblique strain, Guillorme is realistically at least a week away from returning from the 10-day injured list. When the Mets are at full strength, Guillorme typically functions mostly as a late-inning defensive replacement off the bench, but his absence looms larger now that four everyday players -- Michael Conforto (hamstring), Jeff McNeil (hamstring), Brandon Nimmo (finger) and J.D. Davis (hand) -- are also on the 10-day injured list.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Nearing rehab assignment

Guillorme (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment "soon," Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Guillorme has been on the injured list since April 30, and he made slow progress early in his rehab process. However, Guillorme could be reinstated from the injured list shortly after he's able to begin his rehab assignment.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jeff McNeil (hamstring) reportedly going on Mets IL

The New York Mets will place second baseman Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain, reports Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News. McNeil had an MRI on Monday after leaving Sunday's game versus the Tampa Bay Rays with left hamstring tightness. The Mets are receiving multiple opinions on the injury and the severity of the strain is unclear. Michael Conforto is also expected to land on the IL with a hamstring issue after leaving Sunday's game early. The Mets will call up outfielders Johneshwy Fargas and Khalil Lee to fill the voids on the roster.