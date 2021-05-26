OTM Open Thread 5/26: It is Wednesday

The Toronto Maple Leafs managed to do what many thought was impossible for them to do... again. After going up three games to one in the fourth game of this series, all Toronto had to do was scrape out one win before Montreal could string together a three game streak. Unfortunately, two overtimes and three games later, we’re now looking at a Canadiens/Jets second round matchup. Brendan Gallagher kicked off the score with a squeaker through the legs of Jack Campbell while playoff veteran Corey Perry added to the lead in the second period. William Nylander would end up scoring his fifth goal in this seven game series but it wasn’t enough.