When Betsy Hemminger and her husband decided to sell their Sun Prairie home this spring, their agent advised them to clear out for the weekend. So on the Wednesday night before they listed the 2,000-square-foot home with four bedrooms for $349,900 they went to stay with Besty’s parents. By the time they returned on Sunday, 84 potential buyers had toured the house, and 20 had made offers. Their agent arranged them in a spreadsheet.