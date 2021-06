Krafton’s upcoming mobile battle royale game, PUBG: New State’s first alpha test is here. The game has been released for select Android users in the U.S. Only selected users in the U.S. will be able to play the game right now by downloading it through the Google Play Store. You can also download the the APK and OBB files to play the new title. To log in to PUBG: New State, the same Google account that was used for pre-registrations must be utilized.