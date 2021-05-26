Two Gig Harbor beach fires underscore brush fire danger as weather warms

May 20: Dishwasher Fire — A report of smoke coming from a dishwasher in the 1400 block of 119th NW was received around 8:00 p.m. Crews arrived and spoke with the homeowner who indicated there was smoke coming from the dishwasher and they wanted to make sure there was no fire. Firefighters checked out the dishwasher and its electrical connection and found no fire. The power was turned off and the resident was advised to call a repair service.