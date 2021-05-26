16 Baseball Cap Outfits To Upgrade Your Summer Style

Whenever my friends are in need of a fashion item, they always turn to me—whether it's a blazer for an interview, a top for a first date, or even leggings for a workout class. But the thing they ask to borrow the most from me is a dress. I have dozens of them. And at this time of the year, they're basically all I ever wear. A breezy dress paired with some sandals? The perfect combo. It takes five seconds to put together, but somehow it just looks instantly chic. I've found a lot of great options to add to my closet, but no one really gets me like Urban Outfitters does. Its selection of midis, maxis, and minis as well as square-toe, flatform, and slip-on sandals is truly one-of-a-kind. Want to see the ones I love? Keep scrolling.