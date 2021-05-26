Cancel
I Get Paid to Do Homework for Students Around the World

Vice
 15 days ago

India is the world’s favourite back office. While the most common forms of outsourcing to India relate to IT or call centres, there are also people who work on foreign students’ college assignments for a fee. Such writers offer their services via social media, online platforms for freelancers, or even run businesses that take on college assignments. It’s sometimes referred to as “contract cheating” and is hotly debated, even banned, by some universities and countries.

www.vice.com
