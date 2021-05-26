I Get Paid to Do Homework for Students Around the World

May 24 New South Wales, Australia: Tasmanian devils were born on the Australian mainland for the first time in 3,000 years, according to the NGO Aussie Ark on Instagram. Born at the 988-acre Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales, the seven joeys were identified in their mothers’ pouches, being the size of “shelled peanuts.” “We’ve been able to historically, albeit in its infancy, return the devil to [the] mainland,” said Aussie Ark president Tim Faulkner. Tasmanian devils died out in Australia 3,000 years ago, but the predatory marsupial continued to exist on the island of Tasmania. Their population plummeted when a contagious form of cancer called Devil Facial Tumor Disease killed 90% of them. In September 2020, Aussie Ark introduced 26 Tasmanian devils back into the Australian wild, and the marsupials have successfully reproduced. The reintroduction of this native apex predator will help control the populations of feral cats and foxes that hunt endangered species, according to CNN.