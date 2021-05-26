Cancel
Lakebay, WA

Lakebay veterinarian’s diagnostic instrument, worth $20,000, is stolen

By Gateway Staff
Tacoma News Tribune
 17 days ago

A veterinarian reported that someone broke into her shed on Cornwall Road NW. near Lakebay overnight May 17 and stole expensive horse diagnostic equipment. The victim said had plugged in her lameness locator so it could charge overnight. The equipment uses sensors to detect abnormalities in a horse’s gait that may not be caught by the human eye. It is valued at $20,000. Deputies contacted a vehicle nearby that had been called in as suspicious. They spoke to the occupants, who denied involvement, and they did not see the equipment inside the car.

