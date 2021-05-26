Cancel
Minorities

How George Floyd's Murder Sparked Change

By Charu Sudan Kasturi
OZY
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a moment for solemn reflection across America. One year after the murder of George Floyd, we can see progress in the fight for racial justice, as well as the long road ahead to achieving true equality. To mark this tragic anniversary, today’s Daily Dose offers a collection of important ideas we’ve seen from various communities, intellectuals and activists in efforts to help Reset America. Please share your thoughts on how we can stamp out police brutality, systemic racism and the wealth gap by emailing me.

