Why building trust in vaccines is good for protecting public health

"...if not taken seriously and addressed promptly, perceptions of risk will not only persist, but will keep growing..." Vaccine Confidence Project data indicate that public confidence in vaccine safety is consistently lower than overall confidence in the importance of vaccines. The rise of internet-mediated communication has had a significant impact on how fast public safety concerns can spread, especially when videos and even text sent through social media can provoke heightened emotions. While some of the public concerns and anxieties about vaccine safety are driven by rumours and misinformation, vaccines do have small risks. When trust in government, in local health systems, or in international stakeholders is weak, perceptions of even the smallest risks are amplified. To better anticipate and address rapidly shared vaccine safety concerns, efforts such as the World Health Organization (WHO)'s Vaccine Safety Net (VSN) initiative are working to increase awareness about vaccines and to build confidence in vaccines. This article reviews vaccine safety issues and efforts.