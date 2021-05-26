Why building trust in vaccines is good for protecting public health

(article by Buena Vista County Public Health Administrator, Julie Sather) Throughout the last 18 months there has been a lot of uncertainty. There has been uncertainty in our personal lives. There has been uncertainty in our professional lives. There has been uncertainty in our economy. The one place that there has not been (visible) uncertainty is the access to resources to residents of Buena Vista County. These resources have come from many places; Public Health is only one piece of the puzzle. We have identified many partners in our county, and some outside of our county, that are essential to the work we do every day. It is said that public health offices are “gap fillers”, and throughout the pandemic, there were many gaps identified.