Omari Hardwick Is Never Too Busy for Skincare

Men’s Journal: The release of this movie has been massive, but in a different context than most blockbusters. What’s the experience been like?. Omari Hardwick: The reception has been very humbling. A lot of people have been reaching out—childhood friends, great directors, producers, even Shaquille O’Neal. I probably feel how Gerard Butler felt during 300 as far as production and working with Zack [Snyder] goes. Going into the roll out of this movie, I’ve thought about my colleagues like Chadwick [Boseman], Michael B. Jordan, and John David Washington. It’s a funny moment for me because unlike those guys, my movies are coming out at a strange time and I’m not able to celebrate in front of Grauman’s Chinese Theater. Sure, we don’t have a gangbuster rollout, but the movie itself is going to be that gangbuster. I think it’s kind of nice that in some ways this release will be a little more intimate. This is not an introduction of Omari Hardwick, but it’s definitely a reintroduction. There’s a large part of my fanbase who would like to see me play Ghost for the rest of my career, but I think these movies have made it clear to them I’m spreading my wings and I have a lot of tricks in my bag.