Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Leicester City transfers: boss reveals areas he wants to strengthen

By Akash Roy
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester City needs to make several major cuts in various departments in a consolidated effort to push for cracking the top four ceiling from next season. Re-examining their depth should help to discover a lot of redundancy in duties. After another harrowing slip up at the very end, the King Power club has succumbed to fifth place in the Premier League table to conclude the 2020/21 season. It saw City missing out on the lucrative Champions League spots in successive seasons.

foxesofleicester.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Foxes#Want One#Leicester City#East Midlands#King Power#Ucl#Successive Seasons#Manager Brendan Rodgers#Redundancy#Consistency#Discover#Talented Players#Duties#Record Number
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
BBC
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAcaughtoffside.com

Chelsea in talks over £51m transfer raid on FA Cup final opponents Leicester City

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a potential transfer deal for Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison this summer. The England international would likely cost around £51million, and Chelsea are joined by Manchester City in targeting him as a potential summer target, according to Fichajes. Maddison has often looked a top...
Premier Leaguethewestonforum.com

Leicester won the FA Cup thanks to Ahlam Tillman’s goal

Leicester City won the 2021 FA Cup. Sunday’s shot from Youri Tielemans decides the match. Celebrate Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers. Mason Greenwood scores United goal. In front of 21,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, Leicester City won the FA Cup for the first time in club history – and how. The final against Chelsea is hard to beat in terms of tension and emotion. After a difficult first half, Yuri Tilmans shone in the 63rd minute, shooting it from a distance of 25 meters, and the ball flashed to the left crossbar. The goal of the dream at the moment of the dream. Chelsea hit back, substituting striker after striker, Wall Leicester. The climax of the drama came in the 90th minute: former Leicester defender Ben Chilwell hits a long ball in front of Casper Schmeichel. His testimony bounces off many Foxes defenders – and from there on to goal. Cheers Chelsea. But then, VAR technology pulls the group box and controls: Chilwell is massive infiltration. Leicester’s 6,000 fans celebrated the decision as a second goal. The scenes following the referee’s release of the match whistle a few minutes later are reminiscent of 2016 when Leicester won the Premier League. In terms of individuals, too: Casper Schmeichel, Jimmy Vardy and even 37-year-old West Morgan, who has played just 16 minutes this season, are on the field.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Upwardly mobile Youri Tielemans personifies Leicester City ambition

Youri Tielemans is the perfectionist who embodies the rebuild under Brendan Rodgers, and Saturday’s crucial contribution was a fitting reward for Leicester’s “coach on the pitch”. Tielemans has seen pretty much everything the game has to offer since making his debut at 16 years old with Anderlecht, but it is...
Posted by
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Has 'No Worries or Regrets' Over Chelsea's FA Cup Final Defeat to Leicester City

Thomas Tuchel has insisted he has 'no worries or regrets' following Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup final. A 63rd minute screamer from Youri Tielemans from 30-yards out sealed the Foxes' the win at Wembley which saw them left their first ever FA Cup trophy. For Chelsea, it left them heartbroken again at the final hurdle, after losing last year's final to Arsenal.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City, Player Ratings: Keep calm and Kanté on

If there is a silver lining from yet another FA Cup final defeat — our third in the last five years — it’s that N’Golo Kanté looked none worse for the wear after his “pan management” day off midweek, and he’s continued his excellent personal form with his third Man of the Match award in his last four starts.