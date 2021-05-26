INTERVIEW: Steel likely to stabilize after short-term rebound: Eurofer's Sciamarelli
London — Historically high steel prices showed the market was undergoing a "very strong, impressive short-term rebound" after a demand plunge in 2020 due to COVID-19, but it was too early to call this a supercycle, Alessandro Sciamarelli, director of market analysis and economic studies at the European Steel Association (Eurofer), told S&P Global Platts commodity journalists in a May 25 interview.www.spglobal.com