INTERVIEW: Steel likely to stabilize after short-term rebound: Eurofer's Sciamarelli

By Annalisa Villa and Diana Kinch
spglobal.com
 17 days ago

London — Historically high steel prices showed the market was undergoing a "very strong, impressive short-term rebound" after a demand plunge in 2020 due to COVID-19, but it was too early to call this a supercycle, Alessandro Sciamarelli, director of market analysis and economic studies at the European Steel Association (Eurofer), told S&P Global Platts commodity journalists in a May 25 interview.

